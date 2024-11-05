US elections 2024 LIVE: Millions of American voters head towards polling stations

US elections 2024 voting LIVE: Millions of Americans headed towards polling stations on Tuesday to elect the 47th President of the United States, capping one of the most bitter presidential campaigns in the country's history. On Monday night, both the candidates, Republican leader Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, spent a considerable amount of time in Pennsylvania, the biggest electoral college prize out of the seven swing states, to sway the remaining undecided voters. The United States is holding an election featuring a high-stakes race between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. Early voting and mail-in balloting for this election commenced in September, with over 74 million votes already submitted before Election Day, almost half of the total number of votes cast in 2020.

Villagers in Thulasendrapuram have performed prayers at the Sri Dharma Sastha temple in Kamala Harris' ancestral village expecting her to beat Trump, and emerge victorious as Americans vote today to elect their next president. Thulasendrapuram is the ancestral village of Kamala's grandfather and former Indian diplomat PV Gopalan.

Harris and Trump have tied with three votes each in the township of Dixville Notch, which kicked off election day as one of the first places in the US to register its presidential preference.This is the first presidential vote since Trump lost to Joe Biden four years ago and began various attempts to circumvent the outcome and remain in power. That climaxed with the violent January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol to halt certification of the results after Trump told his supporters to fight like hell. Some Republicans are still skeptical that Biden was not legitimately elected, despite reviews, audits and recounts in the battleground states that all confirmed Biden's win. According to a survey from The Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research, Republicans remain much more skeptical than Democrats that their ballots will be counted accurately this year.