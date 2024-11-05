Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / US elections 2024 LIVE: Millions of American voters head towards polling stations
LiveNew Update

US elections 2024 LIVE: Millions of American voters head towards polling stations

Donald Trump or Kamala Harris? Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump each need at least 270 electoral votes. Catch updates on US elections here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris, Donald Trump, Trump, US Election
(Photo: Business Standard)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 6:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US elections 2024 voting LIVE: Millions of Americans headed towards polling stations on Tuesday to elect the 47th President of the United States, capping one of the most bitter presidential campaigns in the country's history. On Monday night, both the candidates, Republican leader Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, spent a considerable amount of time in Pennsylvania, the biggest electoral college prize out of the seven swing states, to sway the remaining undecided voters. The United States is holding an election featuring a high-stakes race between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. Early voting and mail-in balloting for this election commenced in September, with over 74 million votes already submitted before Election Day, almost half of the total number of votes cast in 2020.
  Harris and Trump have tied with three votes each in the township of Dixville Notch, which kicked off election day as one of the first places in the US to register its presidential preference. 
Villagers in Thulasendrapuram have performed prayers at the Sri Dharma Sastha temple in  Kamala Harris' ancestral village expecting her to beat Trump, and emerge victorious as Americans vote today to elect their next president. Thulasendrapuram is the ancestral village of Kamala's grandfather and former Indian diplomat PV Gopalan.
   This is the first presidential vote since Trump lost to Joe Biden four years ago and began various attempts to circumvent the outcome and remain in power. That climaxed with the violent January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol to halt certification of the results after Trump told his supporters to fight like hell. Some Republicans are still skeptical that Biden was not legitimately elected, despite reviews, audits and recounts in the battleground states that all confirmed Biden's win. According to a survey from The Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research, Republicans remain much more skeptical than Democrats that their ballots will be counted accurately this year.

Key Events

6:35 PM

US Presidential Election: Millions voters head towards polling stations

5:17 PM

Trump, Harris end campaign with contrasting visions for US

5:11 PM

US elections LIVE: Date, time, results, and where to watch

4:31 PM

Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: 82 million ballots already cast

6:35 PM

US Presidential Election: Millions voters head towards polling stations

Millions of Americans headed towards polling stations on Tuesday to elect the 47th President of the United States, capping one of the most bitter presidential campaigns in the country's history.
 
On Monday night, both the candidates, Republican leader Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, spent a considerable amount of time in Pennsylvania, the biggest electoral college prize out of the seven swing states, to sway the remaining undecided voters.

5:17 PM

Trump, Harris end campaign with contrasting visions for US

Harris held the final rally of her campaign at the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Pennsylvania is one of the biggest swing states in the US. Trump continued to hit out at his critics and disparage migrants

5:11 PM

US elections LIVE: Date, time, results, and where to watch

Polling stations across the US will open between 4:30 pm to 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), accounting for the different time zones in the country. The election results are expected to trickle in once polls begin to close around 4:30 am  Wednesday in India.

4:31 PM

Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: 82 million ballots already cast

Election Day 2024 arrived on Tuesday with 82 million ballots already cast slightly more than half the total number of votes in the presidential election four years earlier. Those include record numbers in Georgia and other important states that could decide the winner.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Kamala HarrisDonald TrumpUnited StatesRepublican PartyDemocratic Party ConventionBarack Obama

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story