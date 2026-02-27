US offers $10 mn reward for capture of Mexican Sinaloa cartel brothers

The US State Department said Thursday that it would pay up to $10 million for information leading to the arrests or convictions of two brothers identified as leaders of Mexico's Sinaloa cartel in the state of Baja California, which includes Tijuana.

The reward offer came the same day that authorities announced a new indictment against Rene Arzate Garcia, 42, known as "La Rana" ("The Frog"). He was initially charged with drug crimes in San Diego. The superseding indictment includes charges of conspiracy, narcoterrorism and material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

The US is offering $5 million each for information on Rene Arzate Garcia and Alfonso Arzate Garcia, 52, known as "Aquiles" ("Achilles"). Their whereabouts are unknown.