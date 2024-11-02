US sounds alarm; says China's military expansion in space is mind-boggling

The head of the US Space Force has raised alarms regarding the staggering pace at which China is developing military capabilities in space. General Chance Saltzman described the speed of China's military space advancements as "mind-boggling", warning that it poses significant threats.

Saltzman, during his recent European tour, underscored the escalating dangers from both China and Russia in the space domain. He stressed the necessity of working with European allies to develop effective deterrence strategies. He stated, "One of the reasons you have a space force in the US now is in recognition of the last 20 years, [Russia and China] have developed and demonstrated the ability to conduct warfare in space."

Concerns over China's military expansion

In an interview with Politico, Saltzman indicated that China's rapid military growth in space is a more pressing concern for the US than the potential of Russian space-based nuclear weapons. He expressed worry over China's launch of "hundreds of satellites" designed to support targeting systems for missions on Earth.

Historically, the US military has utilised space-based assets for communications and missile targeting. China's increasing focus on space seeks to challenge this long-standing advantage.

Beijing's response

In response to US apprehensions about its space programme, Beijing has denied any intention of posing a threat to other nations. The Chinese foreign ministry accused Washington of "repeatedly hyping up China" as a threat to justify its military expansion in outer space.

Reports also suggest that China and Russia are working together on a lunar station project, drawing interest from countries such as Egypt, South Africa, Thailand, and Pakistan. This initiative is seen as a direct competitor to the US Artemis moon programme.