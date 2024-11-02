Harry & Meghan's Colombia tour sparks outrage over Rs 16.3 cr security bill

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The tour was widely viewed as an attempt to mirror an official royal visit, raising questions given the couple's decision to step back from royal duties over four years ago

Harry, Meghan Merkle
Harry and Meghan were trying to maintain public attention through high-profile appearances. | File Photo
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 2:02 PM IST
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently completed a four-day tour of Colombia, aiming to enhance their image as a globally-minded "alternative Royal Family". However, their visit sparked controversy after reports emerged that the trip cost Colombia approximately GBP1.5 million (around Rs 16.3 crore) for security.
 
The tour was widely viewed as an attempt to mirror an official royal visit, raising questions given the couple’s decision to step back from royal duties over four years ago. Some critics saw the trip as an attempt to compete with Prince William and Kate Middleton, suggesting Harry and Meghan were trying to maintain public attention through high-profile appearances.
 
Columbia visit draws flak
 
Public opinion was split, with some observers noting the couple’s balancing act between supporting social causes and maintaining their Hollywood status. Upon their return to the United States, Andres Escobar, a Colombian official, criticised the visit, pointing out that it was arranged solely at the invitation of the country's vice president, reportedly influenced by the couple’s popularity on Netflix.
 
Escobar argued that Colombia, struggling with economic challenges, should not have spent so heavily on the visit, which included military resources. “There are many Colombians in need, and we are in an economic crisis. Military planes and helicopters were used, and this money could have been better spent,” he said, as reported by OK! magazine.
 
Harry and Meghan’s reaction

Sources revealed that Harry and Meghan were disappointed by the backlash, especially as it echoed criticisms from a previous tour in Nigeria. “They’ve been left embarrassed by this latest backlash,” a source told *OK!* “They don’t want to stop doing these tours but are unsure how to win everyone over again.”
 
The couple also remained in the news this week after their former staffer claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bought a home in Portugal after finding that life in the US didn’t quite match their expectations.
 
First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

