Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Pakistan reports 2 new polio cases, total tally rises to 45 this year

Pakistan reports 2 new polio cases, total tally rises to 45 this year

According to The Express Tribune newspaper, WPV1 has been detected in 76 districts from all four provinces of the county, indicating the virus' widespread circulation

Polio
The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health confirmed the cases as those of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1)Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 3:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The number of polio cases in Pakistan this year has risen to 45 after two fresh cases were detected in the country's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, authorities said on Saturday.

The latest cases surfaced in the Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan provinces, Geo News reported, quoting the National Emergency Operations Centre.

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health confirmed the cases as those of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1).

This marks the second polio case this year from both districts, where environmental samples tested positive for WPV1, highlighting a high risk of virus transmission in the region.

According to The Express Tribune newspaper, WPV1 has been detected in 76 districts from all four provinces of the county, indicating the virus' widespread circulation.

The detection of new cases has jolted Pakistan's efforts to curb the spread of the crippling disease, for which a nationwide eradication programme is ongoing.

More From This Section

US and South Korea condemn China's military exercises around Taiwan

Iran's supreme leader threatens Israel and US with 'crushing response'

Harry & Meghan's Colombia tour sparks outrage over Rs 16.3 cr security bill

Japan, EU forge security pact amid rising tensions with China and Russia

US adds textile cos to Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Entity List

The week-long polio vaccination campaign began on Monday, aiming to vaccinate over 45 million children under five years of age against the virus.

Of the 45 cases detected in Pakistan this year, 22 were reported from Balochistan, 12 from Sindh, nine from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and one from Punjab and Islamabad, each, according to the report.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries in the world where polio remains endemic, according to the World Health Organisation.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Baloch Human rights dept condemns violence following Mastung bomb blast

Sikhs pilgrims of UK, US, Canada to get free online visas in Pak: Minister

Qatar pledged to invest $3 bn in Pakistan during Shehbaz Sharif's visit

Pakistan's national carrier stake sale now uncertain after low offer

Pakistan: Five dead including three children in Mastung police van blast

Topics :Pakistan poliopolio cases in world

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 3:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story