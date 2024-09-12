US Treasury reports $380 billion federal budget deficit in August

The US Treasury on Thursday reported a $380 billion federal budget deficit for August, a massive shift from the $89 billion surplus in August 2023 that resulted from the reversal of President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program.



(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The deficit for the first 11 months of the 2024 fiscal year reached $1.897 trillion, a 24 per cent increase from a gap of $1.525 trillion in the year-ago period, as the current year's interest costs on public debt topped $1 trillion for the first time, a Treasury official said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp