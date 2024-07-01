Indian govt bond yields marginally higher tracking US Treasury moves

Indian government bond yields moved up at the start of the new quarter, following Treasury yields, while foreign inflows on the first day of Indian debt getting included in a global index were weaker than estimated.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 7.0191 per cent as of 10:00 a.m. IST on Monday, following its previous close of 7.0095 per cent. The yield rose 4 basis points (bps) last week, but posted its third consecutive quarterly decline.

"For now, it seems 7 per cent will become the bottom support unless we see some revival in foreign flows or a correction in Treasury yields," trader with a primary dealership said.



US yields rose on Friday and gained further during Asia hours as uncertainty around the US presidential election, as well as imminent French legislative elections outweighed an earlier confidence boost from a slowdown in inflation.



The US 10-year yield broke its key technical resistance level of 4.35 per cent and was around 4.40 per cent, with traders eyeing a further move towards 4.50 per cent handle.



Personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index showed a flat reading for May, following a 0.3 per cent gain in April. In the 12 months through May, the PCE price index increased 2.6 per cent after advancing 2.7 per cent in April.



Investors are now anticipating 50 bps of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve in 2024, and await a key employment data due on Friday.



Back home, the response from foreign investors was underwhelming on Friday as they bought only $200 million of government bonds on the first day of inclusion of Indian debt in the JPMorgan debt index.



Overall purchase of government bonds under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR), which are now a part of the index, has touched $11 billion since the inclusion's announcement last September.

