Musk, Rubio and Polish minister bicker over Starlink's role in Ukraine

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and tech billionaire Elon Musk got into a heated exchange on social media platform X with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski Musk’s Starlink satellite system in Ukraine. The dispute, which unfolded on Sunday, centred on the funding and reliability of Starlink in Ukraine war effort against Russia and reignited concerns over Ukraine’s reliance on the United States.

Musk calls Starlink ‘backbone of Ukrainian Army’

In a now-viral post, Musk defended Starlink’s role in Ukraine, stating, “I literally challenged Putin to one-on-one physical combat over Ukraine, and my Starlink system is the backbone of the Ukrainian army.”

“Their entire front line would collapse if I turned it off. What I am sickened by is years of slaughter in a stalemate that Ukraine will inevitably lose. Anyone who really cares, really thinks, and really understands wants the meat grinder to stop. PEACE NOW!!” Musk wrote.

‘Poland pays $50 mn per year for Ukraine’s Starlinks’

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski pushed back, highlighting Poland’s financial contributions to Starlink’s operation in Ukraine.

“Starlinks for Ukraine are paid for by the Polish Digitization Ministry at the cost of about $50 million per year. The ethics of threatening the victim of aggression apart, if SpaceX proves to be an unreliable provider, we will be forced to look for other suppliers,” he wrote.

Rubio dismisses concerns, Musk escalates tensions

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio quickly intervened, dismissing Sikorski’s concerns and calling for gratitude instead of criticism.

“Just making things up. No one has made any threats about cutting Ukraine off from Starlink. And say thank you because without Starlink, Ukraine would have lost this war long ago, and Russians would be on the border with Poland right now,” Rubio wrote in response to Sikorski post on X.

While Musk echoed Rubio's stance, he further escalated the exchange by directly responding to Sikorski’s original comment, “Be quiet, small man. You pay a tiny fraction of the cost. And there is no substitute for Starlink.”

Sikorski, maintaining a diplomatic tone, responded to Rubio, stating, “Thank you, Marco, for confirming that the brave soldiers of Ukraine can count on the vital internet service provided jointly by US and Poland. Together, Europe and the US can help Ukraine achieve a just peace.”

What is Starlink’s role in Ukraine war?

Since the Russian invasion in February 2022, Starlink has been a crucial component of Ukraine’s battlefield communications. The system provides internet access to Ukrainian troops, enabling real-time coordination, drone operations, and secure messaging across the front lines. According to Ukrainian officials, the country currently operates around 42,000 Starlink terminals, with Poland reportedly financing nearly half of them.

However, questions over its long-term availability resurfaced after reports suggested Musk had considered limiting Kyiv’s access to the service and US President Donald Trump’s increasing tensions with Ukraine.

Can Ukraine continue to rely on Musk’s Starlink?

The spat comes amid growing concerns over Starlink’s reliability as Ukraine continues to fight against Russian aggression.

Last week, Politico reported that the European Commission was exploring alternative satellite communication providers for Ukraine in response to Musk’s alleged threats to withdraw access. While no official decision has been made, the report showed the European Union’s unease over its dependence on a single private company for critical wartime infrastructure.

Musk’s influence over Ukraine’s digital battlefield has raised concerns in Western defense circles. While Starlink has been indispensable for Kyiv, Musk’s personal views on the war – particularly his calls for a ‘negotiated peace’ – have led some policymakers to question his commitment to supporting Ukraine’s defense strategy.