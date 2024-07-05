Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Visa-free entries skyrocket as China welcomes 14.64 mn foreign tourists

The visa-free transit policy, expanded last November, now includes citizens from 54 countries

China
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 5:03 PM IST
China’s visa-free policy is proving to be a success, as the country witnessed a significant surge in foreign visitors in the first half of the year, according to a The South China Morning Post report.

The National Immigration Administration reported that 14.64 million foreigners visited China, marking an impressive 152.7 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

Notably, visa-free entries soared past 8.5 million, accounting for 58 per cent of inbound trips and demonstrating a staggering 190 per cent year-on-year rise. Despite this growth, the current numbers are still shy of the pre-Covid benchmark of 15.53 million foreign visitors recorded in the first half of 2019.

Expansion of visa-free policies in China
 

To boost domestic tourism amid economic challenges, China is broadening its visa-free entry policies. The updated regulations now include over a dozen European nations and Australia, permitting their citizens to visit China for up to 15 days for business, tourism, or family visits. China has established mutual visa exemptions with 23 countries, including a recent agreement with Thailand, and has extended stay privileges for Singaporeans and Malaysians. These measures highlight China’s commitment to attract more international visitors.

The visa-free transit policy, expanded last November, now includes citizens from 54 countries. They can enjoy up to 144 hours of visa-free stay in Beijing, Shanghai, and 20 other cities, provided they have a valid onward ticket. Cruise ship passengers stopping over also benefit from further exemptions.

Increase in inbound and outbound trips
 

The National Immigration Administration recorded a total of 287 million inbound and outbound trips in the first six months of 2024, reflecting a 70.9 per cent increase year-on-year. This figure includes 137 million trips by mainland residents, 121 million by residents from Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan, and 29.2 million by foreigners.

To enhance the travel experience for international visitors, China has also introduced several measures. These include easing restrictions on using domestic payment apps with foreign bank accounts or cards, a significant hurdle in the past due to the limited acceptance of cash and international cards like Visa or Mastercard. The People’s Bank of China has also raised the spending limits for foreign passport holders on mobile payment apps, increasing the single transaction limit from $1,000 to $5,000 and the annual cumulative limit from $10,000 to $50,000.

Furthermore, barriers to booking accommodation have been reduced, with the removal of the certificate requirement for hotels to accept foreign guests and a directive to businesses to welcome international visitors.
Topics :Chinaevisa fee hikeBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

