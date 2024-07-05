LIVE: Will have your back, says Labour's Keir Starmer after poll victory

Labour party LIVE news updates: Keir Starmer, 61, in his victory speech after winning from Holborn and St Pancras, said whether people voted for him or not, "I'll serve every person in this constituency." His speech came after Britons resoundingly voted to put an end to 14 years of Conservative rule and deliver a landslide victory for the Labour Party According to the exit poll, which is often quite close to the final tally, Labour could win as many as 410 seats, comfortably crossing the halfway 326 mark and notching up a 170-seat majority with the incumbent Tories led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak down to just 131 seats.

As the results started pouring in, the Labour Party won 184 seats, the Conservatives 32, the Liberal Democrats 23, the Scottish National Party 3 and others 11."I will speak out for you, have your back, fight your corner every single day," he said, adding people are "ready for change" and to "end the politics of performance".Tonight, people here and around the country have spoken," he said. Starmer was beaming as he arrived at the count, posing for selfies and taking his time to work his way through supporters and activists.

"The change begins right here because this is your democracy, your community, your future," he said. "You have voted. It's now time for us to deliver."Starmer thanked all those involved in the count and his fellow candidates.

He said the heart of our democracy beats not in Westminster or Whitehall, but in town halls, community centres and in the hands of people who hold the vote.