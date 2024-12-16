Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / We must win back market share, rethink strategy: Mercedes-Benz labour chief

We must win back market share, rethink strategy: Mercedes-Benz labour chief

Mercedes-Benz Cars sold 1.46 million cars in the first nine months of this year, down 4.3% from the same period of 2023

Mercedes
Mercedes-Benz's works council chief said the carmaker must urgently win back market share.
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 2:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mercedes-Benz's works council chief said the carmaker must urgently win back market share and rethink its China strategy so sales did not drop below 2 million a year, which he said would be "unacceptable" to labour representatives. 
"We would not be satisfied with any less than two million cars a year - we need that to use our German sites to capacity," Ergun LÃ¼mali said in an interview with German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) published on Monday. 
"It would be fatal if we as a company relied on significantly lower numbers in the long-term." His comments come as tension increases between management and labour representatives in Germany's car industry over how to protect market share in the face of cheaper competition from China. Executives insist they must make deep cuts to survive while labour representatives blame management for misguided strategies. 
Mercedes-Benz Cars sold 1.46 million cars in the first nine months of this year, down 4.3% from the same period of 2023, with demand hit particularly by weakness in China's economy and EV-only sales trailing far behind BMW. 
The luxury carmaker expects full-year sales slightly below 2023's 2,043,800 units. 
Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius in 2020 turned back a decades-old strategy of chasing sales volume to focus on the industry's most profitable segments, launching a programme to cut costs by over 20% by 2025 to take the brand further upmarket. 

More From This Section

hina's Instagram-like Xiaohongshu making inroads with e-commerce sales

Journalists anticipate renewed hostility toward work under new Trump govt

Canada Post says operations to resume after nearly monthlong strike

Pak made progress in countering terrorist financing: US state dept report

Bangladesh may hold next election in late 2025 or first half of 2026: Yunus

But some investors have advised the carmaker to amend that strategy, with premium EV models failing to take off in China in the same way as more affordable cars have done. 
"We need growth, growth, growth," said LÃ¼mali to FAZ. "New strategies are needed."  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Tata Motors to raise commercial vehicle prices by up to 2% from January

Premium

How Mercedes-Benz retains its crown in India's luxury car segment

Blaze in Mercedes-Benz helps South Korea to reshape it's EV policy

Luxury automakers hike prices up to 3% amidst rising material costs

Mercedes improved pollution management at plant: Maharashtra govt

Topics :mercedez benzMercedes ChinaGermany

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story