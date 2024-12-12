Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tata Motors to raise commercial vehicle prices by up to 2% from January

Tata motors
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 5:03 PM IST
Tata Motors on Thursday said it will increase prices of its trucks and buses portfolio by up to 2 per cent effective January 1, 2025, citing rising input costs. 
The price increase is to offset the rise in input costs, Tata Motors said in a statement. 
While the price increase will vary as per individual model and variant, it will be applicable across the entire range of trucks and buses, it added. 
Already passenger vehicle makers, including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India and Tata Motors, along with luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi have announced that they would increase the price of their vehicles from January. 
First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

