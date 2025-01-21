Trump 2.0: What are executive orders and why do US presidents love them

As Donald Trump returns as president of the United States for a second time, his administration has swiftly set into motion a series of executive actions aimed at reshaping key aspects of US policy. The re-elected US president is expected to sign around 100 to 200 executive orders on his first day in office, including legally-binding orders and other presidential directives.

Ahead of returning to the White House, Trump had pledged to enhance artificial intelligence (AI) programmes, establish the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge), and release long-classified documents related to the 1963 assassination of President John F Kennedy. Additionally, he aims to direct the military towards creating an Iron Dome missile defence system and abolish diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies within the armed forces.

What is an executive order?

Executive orders are tools that allow a US President to manage the operations of the federal government, direct agencies, or address specific national issues without needing congressional approval.

Executive orders are a powerful instrument for US presidents, which allows them to direct federal operations, or address specific national issues, without needing congressional approval. These orders, rooted in Article II of the US Constitution, enable the president to exert executive power over various government functions. Historically, they have been used for both significant policy shifts and routine administrative matters.

For instance, during Trump’s previous term in 2017, he approved controversial oil pipeline projects and Barack Obama’s 2015 order for early government department closures on Christmas Eve. These types of orders demonstrate the range of issues that can be addressed through these directives.

When are executive orders applied?

Historically, executive orders have often been employed during crises or when immediate action is required. Notable examples include President Franklin D Roosevelt’s 1942 order establishing detention centres for Japanese Americans during World War II and Harry Truman’s 1952 order placing the steel industry under government control to prevent a strike.

How many executive orders can a President apply?

There is no set limit to the number of executive orders a US president can issue during their term. The number of executive orders depends on the president’s use of executive authority and the issues facing the country during their time in office such as national security, policy changes, or emergencies. Some presidents issue relatively few, while others issue hundreds over their time in office.

Franklin D Roosevelt holds the record for the most executive orders, issuing 3,721 during his 12 years in office. In contrast, Woodrow Wilson and Calvin Coolidge signed 1,803 and 1,203 orders, respectively.

More recently, Joe Biden issued 160 executive orders, while Barack Obama and George W Bush, who each served two terms, signed 277 and 291 orders, respectively. Donald Trump had signed 220 executive orders in his first term in office.

Executive orders can be controversial

Executive orders are not without controversy. As these orders allow the president to bypass Congress, they can often lead to legal challenges and political disputes. For instance, Trump’s travel ban on six Muslim-majority countries from entering the US in 2017 during the Syrian refugee crisis, faced significant backlash. This was eventually overturned by his successor, Joe Biden.

Similarly, Obama’s healthcare changes were partially invalidated after legal challenges from Republicans.

Executive orders: A tool to reverse policy

In recent years, presidents have often used executive orders to reverse policies of their predecessors. Upon taking office, Biden swiftly signed orders to rejoin the Paris climate agreement and end Trump’s travel ban. Conversely, Trump targeted Obama-era policies, including the Affordable Care Act, through executive action.

What executive orders has Trump signed in his second term?

While Trump is expected to sign hundreds of orders on his first day in the White House. Here is a list of orders already signed:

1. Ending birthright citizenship

Birthright citizenship, guaranteed by the 14th Amendment, ensures that anyone born on US soil automatically receives citizenship. Any attempt to eliminate this provision would likely face swift legal opposition. The order aims to prevent the issuance of documents confirming US citizenship to individuals born in the US within 30 days of the order’s enactment.

2. Exiting the World Health Organization

The US has announced plans to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO) in 12 months and will cease all financial contributions to the global health body. As the largest financial supporter of the WHO, this marks a significant shift in US involvement.

3. Withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement

Trump formally withdrew the US from the Paris Climate Agreement in 2017. This latest executive order reaffirms his commitment to exit the global treaty aimed at addressing climate change, a promise made during his election campaign.

4. Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump ordered the Gulf of Mexico to be renamed the ‘Gulf of America’, fulfilling a pledge made during a recent press conference.

5. Delaying the TikTok ban

Trump signed an order temporarily postponing the enforcement of a federal ban on TikTok for at least 75 days.

6. Revoke 78 executive actions of Biden

Trump ordered the reversal of 78 executive actions signed by President Biden, including several initiative aimed at promoting racial equity and combating discrimination against LGBTQ+ individuals.

7. National border emergency declaration

This executive action clears the way for deploying US troops to the southern border, fulfilling campaign promises to enforce stricter immigration policies.

8. Revoking electric vehicle goals

Trump rescinded a non-binding executive order from President Biden that aimed to ensure half of all new vehicles sold by 2030 would be electric. Additionally, Trump has expressed intentions to weaken the auto pollution standards introduced by the Biden administration in the previous spring.

9. Reclassification of federal workers

Trump’s executive order redefined the status of thousands of federal workers, classifying them as political appointees, which makes it easier for them to be dismissed.

10. Declaring a national energy emergency

To promote fossil fuel production, Trump declared a national energy emergency. This move is part of a broader strategy to increase US energy output, including lifting drilling restrictions in Alaska and reversing a pause on gas exports. The declaration allows for the fast-tracking of permits for new fossil fuel infrastructure projects.

11. Establishing a two-gender policy

Trump signed an executive order to eliminate ‘gender ideology’ from federal documents, policies, and communications. The new policy asserts that only two genders — male and female — will be officially recognised by the government.

12. Issuing pardons for Jan 6 defendants

Trump granted pardons and commutations to individuals involved in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol and directed the Department of Justice to dismiss ongoing legal cases related to the event.