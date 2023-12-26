Home / World News / Who is Saveera Parkash, first Hindu woman to contest elections in Pakistan?

Who is Saveera Parkash, first Hindu woman to contest elections in Pakistan?

Saveera Parkash is also the first woman from Buner to submit nomination papers for the upcoming elections on a general seat

(Photo: X)
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 1:01 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Saveera Parkash officially submitted her nomination papers for the upcoming general elections in Pakistan, becoming the first Hindu woman to contest, reported Dawn.

Pakistan will go to polls on February 8 to elect the members of the 16th National Assembly.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Parkash, who is contesting on a Pakistan People's Party (PPP) ticket, officially submitted her nomination papers for the general seat of PK-25 in Buner district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa last week.

She remains optimistic about contesting the elections on a PPP ticket as she follows her father, Om Parkash's, lead. Om Parkash, a doctor, retired recently from the medical profession and has been a dedicated member of the PPP for the past 35 years.

Saleem Khan, a local politician affiliated with the Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), highlighted while speaking to the Pakistan-based newspaper Dawn that Saveera is the first woman from Buner to submit nomination papers for the upcoming elections on a general seat.

Saveera Parkash graduated from the Abbottabad International Medical College in 2022. She served as the general secretary of the PPP women's wing in Buner. She has also expressed her desire to work for the betterment of women and advocate for their rights while fighting for a safe environment for them.

Stating that she wants to work for the underprivileged, Parkash told Dawn that if she is elected, she will address the historical neglect and suppression of women in the development sector.

Saveera further said that "serving humanity" is in her blood, and she chose to become an elected legislator after her firsthand experiences with poor management and helplessness in government hospitals, which she witnessed during her medical career.

Saveera was also applauded by Imran Noshad Khan, a social media influencer from Buner, who told the newspaper that he wholeheartedly endorses Saveera Parkash, irrespective of her political affiliation. 

Highlighting that Saveera broke stereotypes, Khan added that Saveera's nomination was remarkable as it had taken almost 55 years for a woman to step forward to contest the elections in Buner.

Also Read

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released & retained players, remaining purse

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Delhi Capitals

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by KKR

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Mumbai Indians

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by CSK

Furnace explosion: Death toll hits 18 in Indonesian nickel plant incident

Boxing Day 2023: History, importance, why do we celebrate, and wishes

'Right to protest' under threat in UK, undermining a pillar of democracy

Whisky woos young Chinese as top distillers target growing market

Biden orders strike on Iranian group after troops injured in drone attack

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Pakistan Election newsBS Web ReportsPakistanisTop 10 headlines

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story