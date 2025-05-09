World's tallest dam in China reaches key phase as water storage begins

China is closing in on the completion of the world’s tallest dam, the Sichuan province’s Shuangjiangkou hydropower project. On May 1, water storage started in the project, an important milestone towards the dam becoming operational, as reported in South China Morning Post (SCMP).

With a height of 315 metres and a storage capacity of 110 million cubic metres, the dam is designed to generate 2,000 megawatts of electricity annually, enough to power over three million homes. Located in Sichuan province’s Aba Tibetan and Qiang autonomous prefecture, the 36 billion Yuan (US$4.9 billion) project has been under construction for nearly 10 years. Upon completion, it will have two purposes: power generation and floodwater management.

Where is the dam being built in China?

The dam, which rises from the upper section of the Dadu River, which flows from the Tibetan Plateau in the east towards the Sichuan Basin, is to have an imposing height of 315 metres (1,033 feet). That makes it roughly equivalent in height to a 100-storey skyscraper and taller than the current world record holder, the Jinping-I dam, also in Sichuan, by 10 metres.

As of the completion of its first storage phase, the water level had reached 2,344 metres – approximately 80 metres above the river’s original height, the report said. The dam is designed to hold around 110 million cubic metres of water, nearly eight times the capacity of Hangzhou’s famed West Lake.

When will the power station become operational?

Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina), the developer of the project, announced that the project is progressing steadily toward commissioning, with the first unit expected to begin producing electricity by the end of 2025. Once operational, the dam will generate 2,000 megawatts, producing over 7 billion kWh annually, enough for three million homes.

How will the dam support China’s green energy goals?

According to PowerChina, the renewable energy produced by the facility will offset 2.96 million tonnes of coal consumption annually and cut carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 7.18 million tonnes, bolstering China’s push toward carbon neutrality.

Approved in April 2015 and under construction since July that year, the project faced significant engineering hurdles due to its high-altitude location — over 2,400 metres above sea level — and geologically complex terrain. A 2016 paper in Engineering, published by the Chinese Academy of Engineering, highlighted major technical challenges including seismic resistance, controlling seepage and drainage, and constructing the dam’s core structure.

To overcome these issues, engineers have deployed cutting-edge solutions including robotics and 5G-enabled systems. Robotic rollers equipped with sensors collect real-time data to optimise construction performance, while drones help monitor potential environmental risks around the site.

How is China placed in global dam construction?

China leads the world in dam building, having constructed over 22,000 dams taller than 15 metres since the 1950s, accounting for nearly half the global total. Most of these massive structures are located in the southwest, spanning rivers such as the Yangtze, Lancang, and Jinsha.

Will China’s dam-building affect water flow in India?

China has also announced plans to build the world’s largest dam on the Brahmaputra River (called Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet), near the Indian border. Addressing concerns from India and Bangladesh, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun stated in January this year that the project has passed strict scientific assessments. He assured that it would not adversely impact the ecology, geology, or water supply of downstream nations. Instead, China argued that the project will support disaster prevention and help tackle climate change in the region.