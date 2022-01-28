Delta dominates third wave in Karnataka, shows genome sequenced samples

-
ALSO READ
India vs England Tests full schedule, match timings, live telecast details
Karnataka: JDS won't support anti-conversion bill, says Kumaraswamy
KCET result 2021 declared on kea.kar.nic.in; know steps to check marks
Curfews, complacency: India's new Covid wave brings grim sense of deja vu
Karnataka records 973 fresh coronavirus cases, sees 15 fatalities
-
The deadly delta strain that had wreaked havoc during the second wave continues to dominate in the third wave of COVID in Karnataka, according to Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.
"Which strain is dominating the third wave in Karnataka? As per the 6,000 samples that were genome sequenced, Delta and it's sub lineages make up for 3/4th of the cases followed by Omicron," the minister tweeted on Friday.
The data shared by Sudhakar shows that of the 6,000 samples used for genome sequencing during the ongoing third wave, 73.89 per cent were Delta and its sub-lineage, 18.59 were Omicron, 4.77 were ETA, Kappa and Pango, 2.6 were Alpha/B1.1.7 and 0.13 were Beta/B.1.351.
Ever since the outbreak of COVID in 2020, the state has reported 36,92,496 infections and 38,754 deaths.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU