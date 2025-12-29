Monday, December 29, 2025 | 07:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi govt sets up expert committee to tackle capital's hazardous air

Delhi govt sets up expert committee to tackle capital's hazardous air

The Delhi government has constituted an expert committee to provide independent ideas, suggestions and solutions to tackle the capital's chronic air quality crisis, officials said on Monday.

air pollution, delhi pollution

Vehicles move on a road amid low visibility due to a layer of smog. (File PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 6:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi government has constituted an expert committee to provide independent ideas, suggestions and solutions to tackle the capital's chronic air quality crisis, officials said on Monday.

The committee is key to the government's five-pronged pollution-control strategy, which focuses on innovation, scientific management of dust and solid waste, action against polluting industries, reduction of vehicular emissions, and long-term efforts to make Delhi greener and healthier.

Officials said the move marks a departure from earlier approaches that relied largely on regulatory orders without structured expert consultation.

To ensure faster execution of pollution-related decisions, the government has also set up the Implementation Committee on Control of Air Pollution (ICCAP), aimed at translating expert recommendations and government schemes into effective on-ground action.

 

According to officials, the Special Expert Committee comprises 11 members, including former secretaries, former chairpersons of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), secretaries of the environment and forest departments, representatives from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), and experts from institutions such as IIT Kanpur and IIT Delhi.

Also Read

toll plaza, fastag, fast tag, tolling fee

AAP alleges BJP-ruled MCD ignored SC ban on tolls, worsening pollution

Stray dogs

Delhi govt asks schools to appoint nodal officers for stray dog matters

Delhi Winter, New Delhi Winter, Winter, Cold, Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi AQI update: Air quality worsens to 'severe'; smog disrupts visibility

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Manjinder Singh

Delhi exploring tie-up with IIT Kanpur to find pollution sources: Sirsa

Delhi Winter, New Delhi Winter, Winter, Cold, Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Akums President Finance Rajkumar Bafna resigns citing Delhi pollution

The implementation committee has 16 members, including the chief secretary, MCD commissioner, DDA vice-chairperson, NDMC chairperson, DUSIB chief executive officer, special commissioner of police (Traffic), and other senior officials.

Apart from this, the government has identified vehicular pollution as a key focus area, with large-scale road infrastructure upgrades currently underway, officials added.

According to official data, over 50,200 potholes have been repaired this year, compared to 36,629 last year.

Meanwhile, out of Delhi's 10,500-km road network, 2,180 km have been identified for redevelopment, while 469 km of roads under the MCD and PWD have already been recarpeted and strengthened. A policy decision has also been taken to ensure end-to-end pavement construction on all roads.

On Monday, the city's air quality worsened, slipping into the 'severe' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 401 at 4 pm, compared to 390 recorded a day earlier, in the 'very poor' range.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) standards, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

toll plaza, fastag, fast tag, tolling fee

AAP alleges BJP-ruled MCD ignored SC ban on tolls, worsening pollution

Kuldeep Sengar, EX-BJP MLA, Unnao rape case accused

Why did CBI cite LK Advani while staying bail order of Kuldeep Sengar?

Voters at a polling station in Agartala on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Bengal SIR hearings disrupted in Hooghly after TMC MLA stages protest

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Dense fog likely from 8 pm in Delhi-NCR; IMD issues cold day warning

Aravalli range

SC stays its Aravalli Hills ruling, orders new expert committee review

Topics : Delhi Delhi government Delhi air quality

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUnnao Rape Case UpdateMotor Insurance Trends 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Airlines Advisory PE Investment Trends 2025PAN-Aadhaar Linking DeadlineTeeth StainsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon