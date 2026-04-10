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CONFLICT ZONE: US-Israel-Iran

HIGH-TECH BATTLEFIELD

Updated On :Apr 10 2026 | 4:50 AM IST
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US Navy sailors move ordnance on the USS Gerald R Ford aircraft carrier 1/6
US Navy sailors move ordnance on the USS Gerald R Ford aircraft carrier (Photo: Reuters)

The simmering tensions between the United States (US)-Israel and Iran unfolded into a full-blown war, scripting a new chapter of bloodshed and mass destruction spilling across West Asia. What stands out is the modern weaponry and intelligence systems steering the conflict.
 
From artificial intelligence-powered drones to precision-strike missiles, technology continues to redefine attack and defence in this conflict, offering a glimpse into the future of modern warfare.
 
The first picture showcases the US Navy sailors recently moving the beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile, a highly sophisticated, high-tech weapon towards Iran on aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford during the Operation Epic Fury against Iran from an undisclosed location.

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First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 4:50 AM IST

In this article :

Israel Iran Conflict US Iran tensions West Asia Photo feature