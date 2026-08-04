The Delhi government has opened registrations for its flagship Lakshmi Yojana, under which eligible women can receive financial assistance of Rs 2,500 a month.

However, unlike a conventional cash transfer scheme, the benefit combines direct cash support with compulsory savings, making it different from similar welfare programmes.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana portal on August 1, allowing eligible women to submit applications online. The Delhi government has allocated Rs 5,100 crore for the scheme and said registrations crossed 147,000 within two days of the portal going live.

For applicants, however, eligibility extends beyond income limits. The scheme has several conditions relating to age, family status, residency, electricity consumption and ownership of assets. Certain categories of women are also excluded altogether.

Here's a detailed look at how the scheme works, who can apply and the documents required.

How the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana works

The Delhi Lakshmi Yojana is designed for the eldest eligible woman in a family.

Each eligible beneficiary is entitled to financial assistance of Rs 2,500 every month. However, the amount is not entirely paid out in cash.

Under the scheme:

• Rs 1,000 is credited directly into the beneficiary's bank account every month.

• The remaining Rs 1,500 is invested in a fixed deposit backed by a sovereign guarantee from the Delhi government.

• Applicants may also choose to invest the entire Rs 2,500 in a fixed deposit instead of receiving the monthly cash component.

• The fixed deposit comes with a lock-in period of three years.

The design aims to provide immediate financial support while also encouraging long-term savings.

Who is eligible?

According to the Delhi government's eligibility guidelines , an applicant must satisfy all the prescribed conditions.

A woman can apply only if she:

• Is between 21 and 60 years of age on the date of application.

• Is the eldest eligible woman in the family.

• Has an annual family income of not more than Rs 2.5 lakh.

• Is a registered voter in Delhi.

• Has herself, or through her husband or either parent, been a resident of Delhi for at least 10 years before applying.

Failing any one of these conditions could make the application ineligible.

Who cannot apply?

The scheme also specifies several exclusion conditions.

A woman will not qualify if:

• She receives financial assistance or pension from the Central or any state government.

• She is an income tax payer or a goods and services tax (GST) filer.

• She has served as a government employee or holds public office.

• She has more than three living children.

• Her family's annual electricity consumption exceeds 2,400 units.

• She or any family member is employed as a regular or contractual employee in the central or state government, a public sector undertaking, board, local body or any government organisation.

• She or a family member owns a four-wheeler.

• She or her family receives widow pension, disability pension or similar government financial assistance under another scheme.

• She has a criminal record or criminal antecedents.

These exclusions are intended to ensure that benefits reach economically weaker households that are not already receiving similar government support.

Documents required

The Delhi government has prescribed a list of mandatory documents that applicants must upload while registering.

These include:

• Aadhaar card

• Delhi voter ID card

• Applicant's photograph

• Applicant's signature

• Recommendation from the local Member of Parliament (MP) or Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA)

Applicants must also submit proof of long-term residence in Delhi. Any one of the following documents can be used:

• Delhi voter ID card

• Ration card

• Driving licence

• Electricity bill

• Gas connection bill or receipt

For age verification, any one of the following documents is accepted:

• Birth certificate

• School leaving certificate

• Class 10 or matriculation certificate

• Driving licence

• PAN card

• Aadhaar card

• Voter ID card

How to apply online

Applications can be submitted through the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana portal.

The registration process broadly involves:

1. Register on the official portal.

2. Fill in personal and Aadhaar-related details.

3. Provide information about family members.

4. Enter bank account details for benefit transfer.

5. Upload all mandatory documents.

6. Review the application before final submission.

7. Upload the signed recommendation from the local MP or MLA.

8. Download the acknowledgement receipt for future reference.

Applicants should ensure that all uploaded documents are valid and match the information provided in the application, as discrepancies may delay verification.

What applicants should keep in mind

While the scheme promises monthly financial assistance, eligibility checks are relatively stringent. Income alone does not determine qualification. Factors such as electricity consumption, government employment in the family, vehicle ownership and receipt of other government financial assistance can also affect eligibility.

Applicants should verify that they satisfy every condition before submitting an application and keep all supporting documents ready to avoid delays during scrutiny.

With registrations now underway, the Delhi government's official eligibility criteria and documentation requirements will determine whether an application is approved or not.