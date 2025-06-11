A S Dulat's new book explores betrayal, belief and Farooq's Kashmir

An Unlikely Friendship: The Chief Minister and the Spy

by AS Dulat

Published by Juggernaut

289 pages ₹79

Anyone who knows A S Dulat will know that there cannot be a more unlikely spy: He is amiable, friendly, and operates on trust. His book about his friendship with one of Kashmir’s tallest leaders, Farooq Abdullah, is as much a window into some of the most tumultuous and defining decades in the politics of the state as it is a gentle and non-judgemental appraisal of a complex and unpredictable political personality.

Sheikh Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah have been the subject of many fascinating studies,