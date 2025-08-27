India's Act East policy needs deeper economic integration with Asean

Southeast Asia’s fast-changing dynamics have a bearing on great power contestations in the larger theatre of the Indo-Pacific, according to Amitav Acharya, a distinguished professor of international relations at the American University, Washington DC. Dr Acharya’s book invigorates an informed debate about Southeast Asia’s future, which is home to eight per cent of the world’s population and accounts for 21 per cent of global trade, with 30 per cent of the world’s crude oil transiting through the Strait of Malacca.

Southeast Asia’s initial journey after World War II was inward-looking, with their economies tied to their former colonial masters. Through