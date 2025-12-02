Breaking the Engagement: US-China ties shift as power gap narrows

Breaking the Engagement: How China Won & Lost America

by David Shambaugh

Published by Oxford University Press

417 pages ₹6,715

The current trade war between the United States and China under the second Trump presidency has sent the bilateral and global order into a whirlwind. The complexity of this relationship can be gauged from the fact that even though Donald Trump is pushing for increased tariffs and barriers, he still promotes the idea of the G2. The ebbs and flow in this relationship is not limited to the bilateral; it has