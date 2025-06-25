Caroline Fraser uncovers a second, darker perp behind US serial killings

Murderland: Crime and Bloodlust in the Time of Serial Killers

by Caroline Fraser

Published by Fleet

480 pages ₹2,089 By Sneha Pathak

I had heard the term “serial-killer” way before I knew its definition. The US Department of Justice defines it like this: Anyone who has committed two or more murders on separate occasions is deemed a serial killer. Ted Bundy, whose face appears on the cover of Murderland: Crime and Bloodlust in the Time of Serial Killers, murdered dozens of women.

Bundy was just one of many such serial killers who roamed the streets of America during the 1970s and 1980s, preying