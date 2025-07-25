Friday, July 25, 2025 | 10:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Book / Children of Radium: 'Digging for Trauma' in Nazi Germany's History

Children of Radium: 'Digging for Trauma' in Nazi Germany's History

In the course of his research, Dunthorne makes multiple visits to Germany and tries to retrace and recreate his great-grandfather's life

Sneha Pathak
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

Children of Radium: A Buried Inheritance
by Joe Dunthorne
Published by Hamish Hamilton
220 pages ₹1,199 
When Joe Dunthorne’s mother gave him a ring for his wedding, she told him that the ring had “escaped the Nazis in 1935”.  With a history like that, it isn’t surprising that Dunthorne, whose debut novel Submarine was adapted into a film, decided to dig deeper into his family’s history and write about the life of his grandmother, who had fled Germany with her parents and siblings in 1935. The only problem? His grandmother’s unwillingness to talk to him because she felt he wasn’t ready. When Dunthorne
