Home / Book / Decay, resilience, renewal: Key themes in 'Deconstructing Indian Democracy'

Decay, resilience, renewal: Key themes in 'Deconstructing Indian Democracy'

Though alarmism is not new, political scientists must examine how institutions degrade through deliberate action

Neha Bhatt
5 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 11:16 PM IST

Deconstructing India’s Democracy: Essays in Honour of James Manor 
by Rob Jenkins and Louise Tillin 
Published by Orient BlackSwan
364 pages ₹1,640
  In contemporary politics, the word “democracy” has become heavily weaponised — and invoked by both ends of the ideological spectrum for their own purposes. In the heat of these debates, it becomes easy to lose sight of how democracy was initially conceived, understood and practised.
 
Deconstructing India’s Democracy examines India’s political and socio-economic landscape through prominent scholar James Manor’s analysis on how democratic institutions adapt in complex political environments. It refocuses attention on Dr Manor’s reflections on political decay, the resilience
