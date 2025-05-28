Decay, resilience, renewal: Key themes in 'Deconstructing Indian Democracy'

Deconstructing India’s Democracy: Essays in Honour of James Manor
by Rob Jenkins and Louise Tillin
Published by Orient BlackSwan
364 pages ₹1,640In contemporary politics, the word “democracy” has become heavily weaponised — and invoked by both ends of the ideological spectrum for their own purposes. In the heat of these debates, it becomes easy to lose sight of how democracy was initially conceived, understood and practised.
Deconstructing India’s Democracy examines India’s political and socio-economic landscape through prominent scholar James Manor’s analysis on how democratic institutions adapt in complex political environments. It refocuses attention on Dr Manor’s reflections on political decay, the resilience