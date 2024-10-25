Business Standard
Home / Book / From boardroom battles to Frank Sinatra, life of Tata 'patriarch'

From boardroom battles to Frank Sinatra, life of Tata 'patriarch'

The book opens with the early years. "He lived like a prince, spoilt for comfort and in infinite luxury.'' Despite the luxury all around, the author notes that "young Ratan had no room to himself."

Ratan Tata book
Premium

Nivedita MookerjiVeenu Sandhu New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 11:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A fortnight after Ratan Tata passed away, his much awaited biography by Thomas Mathew is out. The book, running into more than 600 pages, was completed close to two years ago but was not published.  Concerns over "controversial content’’ may have delayed the book’s release, sources believe. Mathew, a former bureaucrat, who had first met the patriarch of the salt to software group some three decades ago and stayed connected with him, was at Tata’s funeral earlier this month. 
   
Published by HarperCollins, Ratan Tata: A Life spans decades — from his childhood to his first love, to being appointed chairperson
Topics : Tata group boardroom battles Ratan Tata

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon