Home / Book / India and Taiwan: Charles Li's book offers key insights on bilateral ties

India and Taiwan: Charles Li's book offers key insights on bilateral ties

By giving up diplomatic relations with Taiwan and recognising PRC, India has voluntarily limited its negotiating space with China

Rup Narayan Das
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 10:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and Taiwan: A Reality Check
by Charles Li
Published by KW Publishers
274 pages ₹1,080
  There are few books on India-Taiwan relations, let alone a comprehensive one.  That is why India and Taiwan: A Reality Check, written by a Taiwanese career diplomat who was posted in India, merits attention. India and Taiwan — two robust and pulsating democracies — do not share diplomatic relations. India withdrew diplomatic recognition to the Republic of China (RoC), the official name of Taiwan, after its decision to recognise the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on December 30, 1949. Following India’s “One China Policy”, New Delhi
