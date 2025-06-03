India and Taiwan: Charles Li's book offers key insights on bilateral ties

India and Taiwan: A Reality Check

by Charles Li

Published by KW Publishers

274 pages ₹1,080

There are few books on India-Taiwan relations, let alone a comprehensive one. That is why India and Taiwan: A Reality Check, written by a Taiwanese career diplomat who was posted in India, merits attention. India and Taiwan — two robust and pulsating democracies — do not share diplomatic relations. India withdrew diplomatic recognition to the Republic of China (RoC), the official name of Taiwan, after its decision to recognise the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on December 30, 1949. Following India’s “One China Policy”, New Delhi