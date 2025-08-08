M S Swaminathan: Celebrating an icon of India's Green Revolution

M S Swaminathan: The Man Who Fed India

by Priyambada Jayakumar

Published by HarperCollins

Pages: 323

Price: ₹699 August 7 was the birth centenary of M S Swaminathan, one of the architects of the Green Revolution and more recently known for delivering the landmark report of the National Commission of Farmers — popularly known as the Swaminathan Commission report. Priyambada Jayakumar’s biography of Swaminathan is a celebration of the person and his work and is timed well to coincide with the centenary year commemorations.

As one reflects on Swaminathan’s life and