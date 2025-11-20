Manoj Kumar Jha's book explains hope versus reality in coalition politics

In Praise of Coalition Politics and Other Essays on Indian Democracy

by Manoj Kumar Jha

Published by

Speaking Tiger

232 pages ₹499

Come election season, and publishers waste no time in rolling out books by or about politicians, both dead and alive. It is, undoubtedly, the perfect moment to shape public opinion about various candidates, parties and ideologies that are eager to impress voters and secure their loyalty.

Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Manoj Kumar Jha’s In Praise of Coalition Politics and Other Essays on Indian Democracy, a collection