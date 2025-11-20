Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 11:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Book / Manoj Kumar Jha's book explains hope versus reality in coalition politics

Manoj Kumar Jha's book explains hope versus reality in coalition politics

A timely collection reflects on democratic ideals, coalition failures, federalism and the need for active citizenship as India debates the future of its political culture

In Praise of Coalition Politics and Other Essays on Indian Democracy
premium

In Praise of Coalition Politics and Other Essays on Indian Democracy

Chintan Girish Modi
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 11:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In Praise of Coalition Politics and Other Essays on Indian Democracy
by Manoj Kumar Jha
Published by 
Speaking Tiger 
232 pages ₹499
 
Come election season, and publishers waste no time in rolling out books by or about politicians, both dead and alive. It is, undoubtedly, the perfect moment to shape public opinion about various candidates, parties and ideologies that are eager to impress voters and secure their loyalty.
 
Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Manoj Kumar Jha’s In Praise of Coalition Politics and Other Essays on Indian Democracy, a collection
Topics : books Book Literature
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon