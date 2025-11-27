More from Less for More: Can innovation bridge India's quality gap?

More from Less for More: Innovation's Holy Grail

by Sushil Borde and Raghunath Mashelkar

Published by Penguin Business

280 pages ₹799

Every morning, across India, thousands of hands descend into darkness. Sewers don’t clean themselves, though we live as if they do. The infrastructure of our comfort — drains, manholes — functions on that oldest hierarchy of all: Caste. Manual scavengers, belonging to communities marked “untouchable” for millennia, breathe toxic fumes so we don’t have to think about what happens after we flush. Infections, respiratory collapse, cardiovascular damage, death — they’re the terms of employment. On paper, manual scavenging has been illegal