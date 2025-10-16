Mother Mary Comes To Me: The book goes beyond the mother-daughter sob story

Mother Mary Comes To Me

by Arundhati Roy

Published by

Penguin

386 pages₹899

The noise surrounding Booker Prize-winning author Arundhati Roy’s new book Mother Mary Comes To Me — the title comes from the hit song “Let It Be” by The Beatles —is quietening down. What a relief! One can now turn the pages and meet the words on their own terms instead of being swept away by the marketing blitzkrieg that positioned the book as a publishing event rather than a literary document. Turning an iconoclast into an icon is the ultimate disservice but that’s the template that seems to work