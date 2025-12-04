Power, crime, survival: The women who define Mafia Queens of India

Mafia Queens of India by S Hussain Zaidi with Velly Thevar Published by Simon & Schuster 214 pages ₹499 From the co-author of Mafia Queens of Mumbai comes a new anthology on women who “ruled rackets, outsmarted dons and bent entire systems to their will.” Mafia Queens of India expands the geographical scope of the previous book, but follows similar beats, taking readers from one audacious story to another. From the co-author of Mafia Queens of Mumbai comes a new anthology on women who “ruled rackets, outsmarted dons and bent entire systems to their will.” Mafia Queens of India expands the geographical scope of the previous book, but follows similar beats, taking readers from one audacious story to another.

Some of the stories in Mafia Queens of Mumbai inspired film adaptations, such as Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Mafia Queens of India, too, seems poised for the screen. Written