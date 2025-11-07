Tested: Pat Cummins interviews 11 people to explore pressure beyond cricket

Tested: The Remarkable Power of Resolve by Pat Cummins Published by HarperCollins India 288 pages ₹499

Edgbaston, 2023. Australia needs 74 runs with three wickets in hand. Pat Cummins walks to the crease as number nine, the tail exposed, England circling. What follows is a demonstration of resolve.

He grinds, he hits, he absorbs, he refuses to crack. Australia would eventually clinch an unlikely victory.

Months later, in another improbable scenario, he would face over 10 overs of relentless bowling to shield Glenn Maxwell’s miraculous double century against Afghanistan. Again, that same quality: Resolve. This is the consistent thread Cummins follows in