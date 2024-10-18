The Golden Road: Dalrymple revives a forgotten India for modern readers

The Golden Road: How Ancient India Transformed the World

Author: William Dalrymple

Publisher: Bloomsbury

Price: Rs 999

Pages: 608

The Wonder That Was India would have been the most appropriate name for William Dalrymple’s rich and enriching book had it not been the title of A L Basham’s classic work. All serious students growing up in the 1960s and 1970s and wanting to learn about ancient India read Basham’s book. Dalrymple takes up some of the themes covered by Basham and adds to them greater depth, more themes and new evidence. He complements all this by an analysis of how the