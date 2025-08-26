Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 10:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
The Hindi heartland: Indian history at the turbulent core of change

Regaling with stories, the Hindi heartland takes us through history, unraveling not only wars and invasions but also the beliefs of victors across eras, showing how we arrived where we are today

Ghazala Wahab theorises the contemporary with the tools of history and a sprinkling of current politics. Her Hindi heartland is a region familiar with the rise and fall of empires.

Vipul Mudgal
The Hindi Heartland   by Ghazala Wahab  Published by Aleph  502 pages ₹999  At a time when WhatsApp University hands out one-way history thick and fast, a 500-page book appears challenging. Especially if it is methodical, wide-ranging and well-referenced. But we live in interesting times, in which viral half-truths are more evocative than verifiable facts. This book cuts through some of the nonsense masquerading as history.  What you get is an ambitious overview of India’s Hindi heartland, covering roughly 1,000 years in a single, racy volume. 
 
Ghazala Wahab theorises the contemporary with the tools of
