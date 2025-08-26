The Hindi heartland: Indian history at the turbulent core of change

The Hindi Heartland by Ghazala Wahab Published by Aleph 502 pages ₹999 At a time when WhatsApp University hands out one-way history thick and fast, a 500-page book appears challenging. Especially if it is methodical, wide-ranging and well-referenced. But we live in interesting times, in which viral half-truths are more evocative than verifiable facts. This book cuts through some of the nonsense masquerading as history. What you get is an ambitious overview of India’s Hindi heartland, covering roughly 1,000 years in a single, racy volume.

Ghazala Wahab theorises the contemporary with the tools of