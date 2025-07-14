The Stoic Capitalist: Ancient Greek philosophy meets the American Dream

The stoic capitalist: Advice for the exceptionally ambitious

by Robert Rosenkranz Published by Bloomsbury Business 262 pages ₹499

What does it take to be within the top 0.1 per cent of the population who are exceptionally ambitious, like the author, a self-made capitalist-philanthropist? Following the precepts of Stoicism, an ancient Greek philosophy, which distinguishes emotion from reason, perception from facts, builds the soul, and guides daily actions is one way.

Stoicism lives on today as “Cognitive Behavioural Therapy” which changes maladjusted behaviour by altering negative perceptions and examines emotional responses rationally to deal with immediate needs. This book adopts an attractive narrative in