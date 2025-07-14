Monday, July 14, 2025 | 10:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Book / The Stoic Capitalist: Ancient Greek philosophy meets the American Dream

The Stoic Capitalist: Ancient Greek philosophy meets the American Dream

The ancient Greek philosophy lives on as Cognitive Behavioural Therapy. Here's how to use its principles to handle real-life situations and build a life of your dreams

Book
premium

Sanjeev Ahluwalia
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 10:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The stoic capitalist: Advice for the exceptionally ambitious
by Robert Rosenkranz
Published by Bloomsbury Business
262 pages ₹499
 
What does it take to be within the top 0.1 per cent of the population who are exceptionally ambitious, like the author, a self-made capitalist-philanthropist? Following the precepts of Stoicism, an ancient Greek philosophy, which distinguishes emotion from reason, perception from facts, builds the soul, and guides daily actions is one way.
 
Stoicism lives on today as “Cognitive Behavioural Therapy” which changes maladjusted behaviour by altering negative perceptions and examines emotional responses rationally to deal with immediate needs. This book adopts an attractive narrative in
Topics : Book Reviews Book Greek
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon