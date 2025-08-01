Friday, August 01, 2025 | 01:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
The voice of farmers: How Subramaniam backed Swaminathan's seed dream

The voice of farmers: How Subramaniam backed Swaminathan's seed dream

How C Subramaniam's political backing helped MS Swaminathan secure funds for hybrid seed trials, setting the stage for India's Green Revolution and agricultural self-reliance

Man who fed India
MS Swaminathan: The Man Who Fed India

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 1:16 AM IST

MS Swaminathan: The Man Who Fed India
by Priyambada Jayakumar
Published by HarperCollins
 
Help came unexpectedly for [MS] Swaminathan and his team from a crucial player in the Shastri Council of Ministers. C Subramaniam or CS, as he was popularly referred to, was a Gandhian who took part in the Quit India movement and was even imprisoned for it. He was a member of the constituent assembly and participated in the drafting of the Constitution. He was a minister for education, law and finance in the C Rajagopalachari and K Kamaraj-led Cabinets in the erstwhile state of Madras. Subramaniam won a Lok Sabha
