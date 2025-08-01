The voice of farmers: How Subramaniam backed Swaminathan's seed dream

MS Swaminathan: The Man Who Fed India

by Priyambada Jayakumar

Published by HarperCollins

Help came unexpectedly for [MS] Swaminathan and his team from a crucial player in the Shastri Council of Ministers. C Subramaniam or CS, as he was popularly referred to, was a Gandhian who took part in the Quit India movement and was even imprisoned for it. He was a member of the constituent assembly and participated in the drafting of the Constitution. He was a minister for education, law and finance in the C Rajagopalachari and K Kamaraj-led Cabinets in the erstwhile state of Madras. Subramaniam won a Lok Sabha