Vartul Singh's book explores Banaras beyond tourist sites and snapshots

Banaras: A Journey into the Heart of the City

Author: Vertul Singh

Publisher: Penguin Random House India

Pages: 372

Price: Rs 699

Every time I visit Banaras, I leave with a wish to return to its warm embrace. The superficial reason is that there is so much to see that one lifetime is just not enough. The deeper reason is a thirst for an opportunity to experience stillness amidst the chaos of a city that seems as ancient as beginningless time. The calming presence of the river Ganga has a mysterious pull not only for worshippers but also for those who seek