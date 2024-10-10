Business Standard
Home / Book / Vartul Singh's book explores Banaras beyond tourist sites and snapshots

Vartul Singh's book explores Banaras beyond tourist sites and snapshots

Many things about Banaras remain unknown to tourists that only a Banarasi understands, as the city is their home, not merely an Instagram backdrop. Vartul Singh's book highlights this aspect

book
Premium

Chintan Girish Modi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 10:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Banaras: A Journey into the Heart of the City
Author: Vertul Singh
Publisher: Penguin Random House India
Pages: 372
Price: Rs 699


Every time I visit Banaras, I leave with a wish to return to its warm embrace. The superficial reason is that there is so much to see that one lifetime is just not enough. The deeper reason is a thirst for an opportunity to experience stillness amidst the chaos of a city that seems as ancient as beginningless time. The calming presence of the river Ganga has a mysterious pull not only for worshippers but also for those who seek
Topics : BS Reads BOOK REVIEW Tourists

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon