Waste Wars: How rich nations legally dump toxic waste on poor countries

Waste Wars: Dirt Deals, International Rivalries and the Scandalous Afterlife of Rubbish

by Alexander Clapp

Published by Hachette

390 pages ₹799 The cover blurb by historian Adam Tooze describes Waste Wars as a “mind-altering and unforgettable read”. That could as well be a statutory warning. Waste Wars is a bleak expose of the lethal consequences of globalisation and its end-product — garbage. As author Alexander Clapp establishes at the start, “You are currently living in a world in which the human ability to create garbage — or eventual garbage — has surpassed Earth’s ability to generate life.”

The