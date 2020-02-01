JUST IN
India now fifth largest economy: Sitharaman in Budget 2020 speech
Business Standard

Budget 2020: India lifted 271 mn people out of poverty, says Sitharaman

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Photo: Dalip Kumar

India has uplifted 271 million people out of poverty, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

In her second Budget presentation, the finance minister said the Budget for 2020-21, is woven around aspirational India, economic development and caring society.

The government aims to achieve seamless delivery of services through digital governance, she added.

"We shall strive to bring ease of living for every citizen," Sitharaman said.
First Published: Sat, February 01 2020. 11:33 IST

