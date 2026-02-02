Budget 2026-27 boost, price hikes to support India's cement sector

The Budget allocation is up about 9 per cent in nominal terms and, given grant-in-aid, it would push effective capex for FY27 to Rs 17.1 trillion. That may translate into high single-digit growth in cement demand volume. Conservatively, cement demand volume should grow by 7 per cent or more in FY27, led by higher spending on roads, railways and possibly housing.

If FY27’s budgeted estimates are expended, it may actually lead to higher cement consumption compared to FY26, since the revised estimates for 9M FY26 were lower than the budgeted estimates. Apart from government-driven infrastructure spending, there could be a demand pull from urban development in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. It may be noted that sustainability targets will lead to greener production processes. The government set mandatory emission reduction targets for 186 cement plants in Q3 FY26, aiming for mid-single-digit reductions in emissions by FY27. This may lead to changed cost structures.

Among cement-heavy sectors, FY27 capex allocated for roads and highways was up 8 per cent to Rs 2.94 trillion for FY27 versus Rs 2.72 trillion for FY26. Railway capex is up 10 per cent to Rs 2.77 trillion in FY27 from Rs 2.52 trillion in FY26. This includes plans for seven high-speed railway corridors and new dedicated freight corridors. Data centres are another potential area of demand, with private sector capex flowing into these, as well as a proposed tax holiday for overseas companies. Assuming flat cement prices in FY27, cement demand could top out at over 15 per cent year-on-year, from government capex and welfare programmes combined.

Housing is the most cement-intensive sector. Total capex on housing and urban development has been increased by just Rs 7,000 crore compared to FY26. But execution, as opposed to allocation, is a question mark given the under-expenditure in FY26 revised estimates versus Budget estimates.

Cement saw an 8 per cent year-on-year volume increase in H1 FY26, on a low base, and reasonable momentum in Q3 FY26, while GST and income tax reductions supported demand recovery. Further recovery in housing demand is possible, while higher allocation to welfare should also push demand. Rural demand may outpace urban demand in this regard.

The FY26 revised estimates indicate that the budget estimates for PMAY-Rural and PMGSY were missed, and this was also true for FY25. However, as in FY26 versus FY25, the targets are being reiterated in FY27 versus FY26 and may result in growth in FY27. But housing spends can be unpredictable, so housing capex is the least reliable segment when it comes to driving cement demand.

In terms of demand and pricing cycles, prices bottomed in September ’25 and that was followed by a brief rebound, followed by a price drop that bottomed in Q3 FY26. Since December, cement has seen price hikes that have been sustained. Cement prices could therefore recover in FY27, supported by better volumes.