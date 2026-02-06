Datanomics: Gender budget likely to miss spending target in FY26
Gender Budget share hits 9.37% in FY27, but department-wise data shows persistent underspending, with four of five key ministries missing targets
Sneha Sasikumar New Delhi
The share of the gender budget in total size of the Union Budget is projected to be the highest at 9.4 per cent in 2026-27. However, the current financial year’s spending is projected to miss the initial estimates. Four out of the top five departments that allocated at least 40 per cent of their budget to gender programmes failed to meet their spending targets in FY26.
