Dept of Pharma raises production targets under PLI schemes for FY27

What is the budget allocation for PLI schemes in FY27?

Budget Estimates (BE) for FY27 have put the combined allocation for the three schemes at ₹2,499.84 crore, compared to ₹2,444.93 crore in FY26 BE.

What capacity addition is planned for bulk drugs?

According to budget documents reviewed by Business Standard, the DoP is targeting the addition of 500 metric tonnes (MT) of manufacturing capacity for bulk drugs in FY27, leading to total production of drugs worth ₹1,250 crore this year.

What is the objective of the bulk drugs PLI scheme?

The scheme aims at the domestic manufacture of critical active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) used to make essential drugs for which there are no alternatives, by reducing the risk of supply disruption due to excessive dependence on a single source.

How does this align with recent trade measures on APIs?

This comes days after the Centre introduced a minimum import price (MIP) cap for APIs such as Penicillin-G, Amoxicillin and 6-APA to combat aggressive undercutting and dumping by Chinese manufacturers.

What are the targets under the pharmaceuticals PLI scheme?

The department is also targeting production of drugs worth ₹1.08 lakh crore in FY27 under the PLI scheme for pharmaceuticals other than those covered under the bulk drugs scheme.

How does this compare with last year’s targets?

This marks an increase from the production target of ₹90,000 crore for the scheme last year, which incentivises the manufacture of high-value medicines such as biopharmaceuticals, complex generic drugs, patented drugs or drugs nearing patent expiry, autoimmune drugs and anti-cancer drugs.

What progress has been made so far under the pharma PLI scheme?

According to the DoP, cumulative sales of ₹3.19 trillion by approved pharmaceutical applicants have been reported since the beginning of the scheme till September 2025.

What are the plans for medical devices manufacturing?