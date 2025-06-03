Airbus sees supply chain stability, targets 75 A320s per month by 2027: CCO

The aircraft manufacturing supply chain is beginning to show the first signs of stability, and Airbus is confident of ramping up production of its A320 family aircraft to around 75 per month by 2027, up from the current rate in the 60s, its Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Benoît de Saint-Exupéry told Business Standard in an interview on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 pandemic had severely disrupted global aircraft manufacturing supply chains, causing major production slowdowns at both Airbus and Boeing. The impact continues to ripple across the aviation sector.

Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson had in March expressed frustration over