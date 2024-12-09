We will grow Camso brand in other OHT segments, says CEAT MD & CEO

RPG Group company Ceat has entered into an agreement with Michelin to acquire the Camso brand’s off-highway construction equipment bias tyres and tracks business in an all-cash deal valued at $225 million (Rs 1,900 crore).

The deal includes two manufacturing facilities in Sri Lanka and global rights to the Camso brand. The acquired business recorded revenues of $213 million in 2023. The transaction is expected to be completed within 6-9 months. Camso is a premium brand in the construction equipment tyre and tracks segment, with strong equity and market presence in the EU and North American aftermarket and OEM segments.