A new ball game: Infosys has got tennis champions as its brand ambassadors

French Open 2023: First time since 2004, Nadal won't play at Roland Garros
WATCH: Messi vs Ronaldo - Rafael Nadal picks the best footballer in world
Wimbledon: Elina Svitolina of Ukraine upsets world number one Iga Swiatek
Infosys announces women tennis top seed Swiatek as global brand ambassador
Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassador
IndoStar Finance Capital offloads corporate loans to Phoenix ARC
OnePlus, Realme plans to exit Indian television market: Here's why
Shrem InvIT scraps plans for NCDs; opts for loan to acquire 10 road SPVs
Seeing green shoots of pickup on volumes as inflation moderates: ITC CMD
Saint Gobian India investing Rs 8,000 crore to meet growth targets