Airtel launches AI-powered tool to block fraudulent websites in real-time

Telecom major Bharti Airtel has launched a security solution aimed at combating the growing online fraud and spam, the system can detect fraudulent sites on various platforms and applications. In light of the recent surge in sophisticated online scams, Airtel’s new AI-powered, multi-layered intelligence platform aims to tackle these online scams. The AI-powered service is currently available in Haryana circle, the company has planned a nation-wide rollout soon.
The system is designed to detect and block malicious websites in real-time across all communication channels, including popular Over-The-Top (OTT) apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, and Instagram, as well as emails, browsers, and SMS services.
“We believe this will (Fraud Detection Solution) provide our customers total peace of mind while browsing the internet without the worry of getting scammed. Our AI based tool scans internet traffic, checks with global repositories and our own database of threat actors in real-time and blocks fraudulent websites.'', Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Bharti Airtel.
This security service will be automatically enabled for all Airtel mobile and broadband users at no extra cost, offering seamless protection without the need for manual activation. When users attempt to access websites flagged as harmful, the system will prevent the page from loading and instead redirect them to a notification page explaining the reason for the block.
The launch comes amid a sharp increase in digital scams, which have evolved far beyond traditional OTP frauds and suspicious calls. The platform uses domain filtering to monitor and block malicious links across all user devices, providing an added layer of protection in an increasingly connected digital landscape.
''Our solution has already reached a remarkable level of accuracy in the six months of trials. We will continue working relentlessly until we have made our networks completely safe from spam and scam.”, Vittal added.