Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 05:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Airtel launches AI-powered tool to block fraudulent websites in real-time

Airtel launches AI-powered tool to block fraudulent websites in real-time

In light of the recent surge in sophisticated online scams, Airtel's new AI-powered, multi-layered intelligence platform aims to tackle these online scams

Airtel

This security service will be automatically enabled for all Airtel mobile and broadband users at no extra cost, offering seamless protection without the need for manual activation. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Telecom major Bharti Airtel has launched a security solution aimed at combating the growing online fraud and spam, the system can detect fraudulent sites on various platforms and applications.  In light of the recent surge in sophisticated online scams, Airtel’s new AI-powered, multi-layered intelligence platform aims to tackle these online scams.  The AI-powered service is currently available in Haryana circle, the company has planned a nation-wide rollout soon.
 
The system is designed to detect and block malicious websites in real-time across all communication channels, including popular Over-The-Top (OTT) apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, and Instagram, as well as emails, browsers, and SMS services. 
 
“We believe this will (Fraud Detection Solution) provide our customers total peace of mind while browsing the internet without the worry of getting scammed. Our AI based tool scans internet traffic, checks with global repositories and our own database of threat actors in real-time and blocks fraudulent websites.'', Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Bharti Airtel. 
 
This security service will be automatically enabled for all Airtel mobile and broadband users at no extra cost, offering seamless protection without the need for manual activation.  When users attempt to access websites flagged as harmful, the system will prevent the page from loading and instead redirect them to a notification page explaining the reason for the block.

Also Read

telecom

Reliance Jio tops March subscriber growth with 2.17 million additions

airtel bharti airtel

Airtel rolls out Business Name Display to prevent spam call confusion

Airtel

Bharti Airtel, Tata Group call off discussions for merger of DTH business

Elon Musk, starlink

Starlink eyes multiple Indian partners to fast-track local satcom launch

PremiumAirtel

Airtel follows Vi, dials DoT for conversion of pending spectrum dues

 
The launch comes amid a sharp increase in digital scams, which have evolved far beyond traditional OTP frauds and suspicious calls.  The platform uses domain filtering to monitor and block malicious links across all user devices, providing an added layer of protection in an increasingly connected digital landscape.
 
''Our solution has already reached a remarkable level of accuracy in the six months of trials. We will continue working relentlessly until we have made our networks completely safe from spam and scam.”, Vittal added. 
 

More From This Section

Elan Group

Elan Group awards Rs 1,100 cr contract to Leighton Asia in Gurugram

Fintechs in the country have grown in the last decade, both in the number of entities and scale. The key growth sectors have been payments, credit, insurance and wealth management, fuelled by angel investors, venture capital (VC) and private equity.

Norwest leads ₹1,465 cr investment in IKF Finance to boost growth

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

Alpex Solar bags ₹1,068.84 cr orders, key tie-up with Coal India arm

Tata AutoComp

Tata AutoComp, Katcon tie up in Mexico to make composites for NA market

real estate, luxury homes, luxury housing

Shapoorji Pallonji launches over Rs 1,400 crore luxury project in Gurugram

Topics : Airtel Telecom frauds spams

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon