IndiGo cancels all domestic flights from Delhi airport until midnight today

IndiGo has grounded all domestic departures from Delhi airport until midnight, worsening ongoing nationwide disruptions that have affected its operations for several days. The Delhi airport confirmed the move on its official X account. The airline has faced widespread cancellations across India, with more than 400 flights cancelled on Friday alone, according to PTI. Passengers at major airports endured long delays and uncertainty as IndiGo struggled to stabilise its network. Delhi was the worst hit, with over 220 flights cancelled, followed by Bengaluru with 100 cancellations and Hyderabad with nearly 90. Other major airports also reported significant disruptions, highlighting the scale of operational challenges facing the airline.