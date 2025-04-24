Airtel follows Vi, requests equity swap for pending spectrum dues

Bharti Airtel has requested the government to convert its pending spectrum dues into an equity stake in the company, officials said. The move comes three weeks after the government gave its nod to convert financially stressed Vodafone Idea’s (Vi) outstanding spectrum dues into equity shares worth Rs 36,950 crore, and raised its stake in Vi to 48.9 per cent, up from 22.6 per cent earlier.

“All telecom operators who had availed of the government’s moratorium proposal according to the terms of the 2021 telecom reforms package are allowed to come back and apply for a conversion of dues into equity.