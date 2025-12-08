Monday, December 08, 2025 | 07:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold dips ₹10 to ₹1,30,140, silver tumbles ₹100, trading at ₹1,89,900

Gold dips ₹10 to ₹1,30,140, silver tumbles ₹100, trading at ₹1,89,900

The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,19,290

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,30,290. Image: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,30,140, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,89,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,19,290.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,30,140 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,31,340 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,30,290.
 
  

Also Read

gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,29,940; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹1,86,900

Silver rate today

Silver soars 98% YTD, rally likely to extend; here's how to trade

gold

Gold trades in a tight band with constructive bias; dip buying favoured

Gold

Gold dips ₹10 to 1,29,650, silver tumbles ₹100, trading at ₹1,90,900

Marc Faber

Investors unlikely to make much money in India next year: Marc Faber

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,19,290, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,20,390 in Chennai.
         
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,19,440. 
              
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,89,900.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,98,900.
 
US gold prices edged higher on Monday, as rising expectations of a US Federal Reserve interest rate cut this week pressured the dollar.
 
Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at $4,206.99 per ounce, as of 0118 GMT.
 
US gold futures for December delivery lost 0.2 per cent to $4,236.30 per ounce.
 
Elsewhere, silver was steady at $58.25 per ounce, platinum gained 0.3 per cent to $1,646.56, while palladium slid 0.5 per cent to $1,455.55. 
  (with inputs from Reuters)
 

More From This Section

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,30,590; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,91,100

gold

Gold falls ₹10 to 1,29,860, silver tumbles ₹100 to trade at ₹1,87,900

Gold, silver

Gold rises ₹10 to ₹1,30,490, silver jumps ₹100 to trade at ₹1,88,100

Gold ETF

Gold and silver ETF assets double in six months on record inflowspremium

Gold and silver

Gold hits six-week high, silver climbs to record on US rate cut bets

Topics : Gold Rate Today Silver Rate Today Gold Prices Silver Prices gold and silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 7:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBigg Boss 19 TimeVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeBigg Boss 19 Where to WatchPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon