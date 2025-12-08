Gold dips ₹10 to ₹1,30,140, silver tumbles ₹100, trading at ₹1,89,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,30,140, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,89,900.
The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,19,290.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,30,140 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,31,340 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,30,290.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,19,290, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,20,390 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,19,440.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,89,900.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,98,900.
US gold prices edged higher on Monday, as rising expectations of a US Federal Reserve interest rate cut this week pressured the dollar.
Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at $4,206.99 per ounce, as of 0118 GMT.
US gold futures for December delivery lost 0.2 per cent to $4,236.30 per ounce.
Elsewhere, silver was steady at $58.25 per ounce, platinum gained 0.3 per cent to $1,646.56, while palladium slid 0.5 per cent to $1,455.55.
(with inputs from Reuters)